Russian attack on Wednesday in Kharkiv killed one person and injured 16 others | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Ukraine reported this Wednesday (27) that it arrested two men believed to be agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), one of the bodies that replaced the KGB.

According to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the two were detained in Kiev and Odessa and are suspected of trying to identify the location of Ukrainian troops and then send the coordinates for Russia to carry out air strikes.

The SBU further reported that one of the suspects took photographs of a thermal power plant, allegedly with the aim of providing information that would serve as the basis for further bombings of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to the France-Presse agency, the two detainees were accused of collaborating with the Russian invaders and could be sentenced to life in prison.

This Wednesday, a man was killed and 16 other people were injured, including four children, in a Russian bombing in the Kharkiv district (northeast of Ukraine), with an unidentified weapon.

The head of the Kharkiv military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, suggested that the weapon used may have been the new UMPB D-30SN glide bomb.

Also this Wednesday, the Latvian government announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat for alleged attempts by the Russian embassy to discredit the Baltic country's institutions and incite hatred in Latvian society. The Riga Foreign Ministry stated that the diplomat must leave Latvian territory by April 10. (With EFE Agency)