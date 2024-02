President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky: Kiev faces tough phase of war intensified by Russia | Photo: EFE/ Pepe Torres

The Ukrainian government announced the discovery of a Russian spy network operating within the country, with the aim of obtaining information about the Armed Forces and energy installations considered strategic for Kiev. In total, five suspects were arrested, including former employees of the Ministry of Defense and Foreign Intelligence.

In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated this Tuesday (6) that the detained men were in contact with the same employee of the Federal Security Service in Moscow. “The accused maintained contact with the same person, an FSB employee [Serviço Federal de Segurança da Rússia] who is currently in temporarily occupied Crimea,” the SBU wrote. “The task of this network of agents was to transfer to the aggressor [Rússia] information about the Defense Forces and strategically important energy installations of our State”, added the note.

According to Kiev, the network has been operating since the first moments of the Russian invasion, in February 2022, and used different means to pass sensitive information from Ukraine to the enemy side, mainly through people who managed to move between the two countries. during the conflict.

The SBU stated that among the information obtained by the spies are routes used to transport weapons provided by the West, data on the security systems of the Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants, as well as details on the “geolocation of fortifications and protective barriers near from the coast of Odessa”.

The Ukrainian government also said that, in exchange for the information, the spies would receive money from Moscow. Some of them, according to Kiev, received threats from Russia against their families. Now, those detained will be tried for treason against the country.