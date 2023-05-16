Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine gets dozens of tanks from Germany, France and Great Britain. There are also drones, anti-aircraft defense and cruise missiles. An overview of new weapon shipments.

Munich/Berlin/London – Individual soldiers of Moscow rulers Vladimir Putin allegedly flees in disguise from the Ukrainian counter-offensivewhile a Unity of Kremlin children and oligarch heirs at home causes discussions. For Russia it runs in Ukraine war not very good militarily. On the contrary.

Ukraine arms deliveries: Volodymyr Zelenskyj on gift tour through Europe

There are increasing reports that the Russian army on the Donbass front near Bakhmut has been repeatedly repulsed. The counter-offensive hasn’t really started yet, explained the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 45-year-old is currently on a real gift tour through Central and Western Europe.

In addition to Germany, France and Great Britain also promised the Ukraine further extensive arms deliveries. Combat drones, cruise missiles, anti-aircraft, tanks and wheeled howitzers – Merkur.de explains what is going on.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Weapons deliveries from Germany: 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 18 RCH 155

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) quit at Visit Zelenskyy on Sunday (May 14) in Berlin for a new armor package in the amount of 2.7 billion euros for the Ukrainian partner. A further 20 Marder armored personnel carriers for transporting infantry into battle, 30 Leopard 1 main battle tanks, 18 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers, 200 reconnaissance drones and four additional Iris-T air defense systems including ammunition are to be delivered.

Additional artillery ammunition and more than 100 armored combat vehicles are also part of the huge military package. According to the traffic light federal government, the weapons come from industrial stocks or industrial production – not from the Bundeswehr.

Above all, I would like to thank you, Olaf, and the entire German people for your help.

New arms package for Ukraine: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on May 14 in Berlin. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

At the beginning of February, the Federal Ministry of Economics approved the export of up to 178 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Apparently it’s faster than initially estimated. This is what Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called (SPD) at that time the goal was to deliver 25 “Leos” 1 by the summer. Now it should be 30 copies in the coming weeks.

“The scope of German aid is the second largest after the USA,” said Zelenskyj and explicitly thanked Prime Minister Scholz for the support: “Above all, I would like to thank you, Olaf, and the entire German people for your help.” Iris-T anti-aircraft system is capable of protecting the airspace of an entire large city. The RCH 155, a further development of the Panzerhaubitze 2000, is considered one of the most modern artillery vehicles in the world. Due to the crewless artillery gun module (AGM), the crew is limited to two soldiers, a driver and a commander.

Weapons shipments from the UK: attack drones and cruise missiles

Great Britain meanwhile, will send hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 kilometers. This was announced by the government in London this Monday (May 15) after Selenskyj had traveled to London for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his European tour.

“Today the Prime Minister will confirm the UK’s continued deployment of hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles and other unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km,” the British government said, according to the news agency Reuters: “These will be delivered in the coming months as Ukraine prepares to step up its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion.”

Mounted on NATO fighter jets: An Italian Air Force Tornado with a Storm Shadow. The cruise missile is attached to the fuselage of the aircraft. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

How also CNN reported, London had previously delivered several Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The cruise missile has a range of more than 250 kilometers or 155 miles. Remarkable: The Storm Shadow is designed for NATO fighter jets such as Tornados or the F-35. An indication that modern combat aircraft will soon follow?

Weapons deliveries from France: Ukraine gets more AMX-10RC wheeled tanks

Paris intends to provide dozens of combat vehicles, including other AMX-10RC wheeled armored vehicles, in the coming weeks, according to a joint statement by the French President published by the Elysee Palace Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian air defense should also be strengthened, it was declared.

Dozens of examples are delivered to the Ukraine: French AMX-10RC wheeled armored vehicles (symbolic photo). © IMAGO/Björn Trotsky

Earlier this year, France prepared to deliver the first examples of the AMX-10RC light main battle tank. In addition, in January, Paris announced the delivery of twelve more Caesar self-propelled howitzers after France had already made 18 units available to the Ukrainian armed forces in 2022. (pm)