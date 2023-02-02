“I experience the war between Russians and Ukrainians with anger and impotence. My roots unconsciously take me back to another genocide, that of the Armenians in Turkey. Nobody wants this war. May the great powers sit down at the peace table, as soon as possible. Too much innocent victims have already been sacrificed, especially young people who only asked to live”. This is what the Armenian designer Naira Khachatryan declares to Adnkronos who in these days is exhibiting the new F/W 2023/2024 knitwear collection, as part of the fashion shows of Altaroma, in the showroom in Piazza Capranica.

“This war is creating hatred, resentment, bitterness between the two peoples – continues the designer, who lived and studied in Russia in Siberia near the city of Vladivostok – An absurd, incomprehensible conflict. I have decided not to watch television anymore, I have a 21-year-old son, I couldn’t imagine him being enlisted to fight a war that I consider unjust and useless”.

And Naira Khachatryan has no doubts about Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech in San Remo: “I won’t see him, I’m convinced – she adds – I don’t love Putin or Zelensky. We are inside a great political game, unwitting protagonists, in spite of ourselves. With this war they are creating a kind of blockade, a mental isolation in humanity. It also happened with Covid – continues the Ukrainian designer – Then there was the war. It is as if they forced us to be ‘prisoners’ of something bigger than ourselves”.

And he concludes by recalling: “I can’t understand… Do you want to go to war? We live in an evolved world. Let robots and automata take the field, we will save human lives. We cannot continue to die for something that does not belong to us. After all, we are all passing through on this earth”.

Her heart beats for Armenia, her country of origin, but the F/W 2023/2024 collection by Naira Khachatryan, present in the Piazza Capranica showroom for Altaroma, is also a tribute to Elsa Schiaparelli, an Italian in Paris, the greatest lady of 20th century fashion, celebrated in the French capital with an impressive exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs (‘Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli’). On display 50 looks of pure knitwear, a journey into noble fibers, from extra-fine merino wool to fluid and silky viscose, with lurex inserts that give reflections, like precious metals capable of transforming every dress into a perfect jewel for every woman. for every size, from small to large, always able to enhance the body and femininity.

Of Armenian origins, Naira Khachatryan lived in Siberia not far from the city of Vladivostok and studied in Moscow. She has lived in Italy for many years and has been designing for Lineapiu’ for 21 years. “I love the three-dimensionality in my creations that unconsciously brings me back to the first creations of Elsa Schiaparelli, trompe – l’oeil pullovers knitted by women immigrants from Armenia. But I love Italy and Neorealist cinema, the source of inspiration for my first collection, dry, clean lines, with which I won the Mittelmoda competition in ’99”.

“For my A/W collection, I imagined comfortable, comfortable clothes, almost like a second skin, always made with fine yarns – explains the designer of Armenian origin – with distinctive details, such as the three-dimensionality that can only be achieved through knitted garments and a sophisticated game of stitches, weaves, crossings, superimpositions”. The shirt is also fashionable among the great ladies of fashion, such as the authoritative and feared director of Vogue America, Anna Wintour, photographed during the pandemic at work in front of her desk, in a tracksuit and striped burgundy pullover. “Anna Wintour has cleared a certain way of dressing through customs – continues the guest stylist at Altaroma – But it is also true that the pandemic has changed us even in comparison with the dress. The primordial garment, the ‘fabric’, has always existed since the dawn of humanity. After all, knitwear – she concludes – is a sculptural alchemy, with a soul it is a changeable and dynamic ‘personality’ ”.