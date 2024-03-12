Home page politics

Bloggers complain that Ukraine's drone offensive is putting a strain on Russia. In Avdiivka, Kiev deployed as many drones as Putin's army had soldiers.

Avdiivka – Despite significant losses in its two-year war against Ukraine, Russia still has more tanks, more artillery and more troops than Ukraine. However, Vladimir Putin's army apparently cannot keep up with Kiev's drone fleet. Even after the loss of Avdiivka, the drone offensive could mean an advantage for the outnumbered and ammunition-poor Ukrainian armed forces in the fight in eastern Ukraine.

Drone advantage for Ukraine troops?

Since August, Ukrainian troops have had a report from the magazine Forbes According to reports, at least 8,273 FPV drones were targeted at Russian troops. FPV stands for “First Person View”: This means that soldiers can control the drones live using video glasses.

The drones weigh around 0.9 kilograms and can transport almost half a kilo of explosives a good three kilometers away. writes Forbes citing open source analysts. Russia, for its part, has carried out 6,059 FPV drone strikes. The actual numbers could be higher on both sides.

Ukraine and Russia in the drone war: Kiev could be ahead in one area

The situation after the capture of Avdiivka speaks for Russia and “the momentum is currently on the Russian side because the Ukrainian troops are struggling with shortages of both personnel and weapons,” warned conflict observer Nikita Gerasimov from the Free University of Berlin recently opposite Watson.

But next to numbers from Kyiv New analyzes also show that casualties among Russia's troops are high are. An accurate count of published attacks by drones loaded with explosives shows that Ukraine carries out around 300 confirmed FPV drone attacks per month more than Russia, reported Forbes. Ukraine is bracing itself against Russia's superior power in the drone war.

Russian military blogger complains: “Number of drones in the Ukrainian armed forces is unimaginably high”

After the fall of Avdiivka, the Ukrainians abandoned the first line of villages a few kilometers to the west, but rebuilt their defensive line in the towns beyond. On favorable terrain, the Ukrainian armed forces struck back with tanks, artillery and mortars – and above all with a lot of drones. “The number of drones that the Ukrainian armed forces have in the Avdiivka sector is unimaginably large,” complained a Russian military blogger.

The same blogger estimated that the Ukrainian brigades west of Avdiivka deploy as many drones as the Russian field armies deploy soldiers in that area. This could mean that the Ukrainians have thousands of FPV drones in stock in this sector alone, it was speculated Forbes-Military expert David Ax.

According to the latest reports, a refinery belonging to the Russian oil company Lukoil in the Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod is also on fire after a drone attack by Ukraine, according to the region's governor. And the arms crisis and the Ukrainian ammunition problem could soon be relieved: The Czech Republic recently brokered the purchase of 800,000 grenades for Ukraine through a predominantly European consortium. The first of these goods could arrive in just a few days.