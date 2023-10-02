There are funds left in the Pentagon’s coffers, just over 5 billion dollars, for six months of arms supplies to Ukraine, which has been counting on Western aid in the war against Ukraine for over a year and a half. This is what the Pentagon says, reports the Wall Street Journal, underlining the risk that the funds will run out now that the temporary spending bill has passed which does not include funds for Ukraine.

White House: “In contact with allies to ensure US funds for Kiev”

“We have been in contact with our allies and this will continue,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing, reiterating that despite the passage of the interim spending bill without funding for the Ukraine, “we want to continue support for Ukraine and we want to see funding approved in a bipartisan manner.”

“We will continue to help Ukrainians for as long as necessary“, he added, recalling that Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy also reiterated in his public statements his “commitment to ensuring that Ukrainians have the weapons they need”. “He has made a public commitment”, he repeated, recalling that at Congress “there is broad bipartisan support from day one” for supporting Ukraine.

“The goal was to keep the government open,” he said, still referring to the acceptance by the Democrats of the motion presented by the Republican Speaker, urging the Republicans not to remain hostage to the “Republican extremists” who are causing the party to fall in chaos.

“We will have another aid package for Ukraine soon to signal our continued support“, the White House spokeswoman then underlined, responding to those who asked her for a response to the words of the Kremlin which sees in the spending law passed without aid to Kiev a sign of Washington’s ‘tiredness’. “This is our message, If Putin thinks he can last longer than us, he is wrong,” he concluded.