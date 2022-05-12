“We have evidence of horrific POW abuse“This was denounced by the archbishop of Kiev on the 78th day of the war in Ukraine. “Of terrible violence, of all kinds of torture. These facts will become known to humanity in due course and must also be condemned as a crime against humanity and as a violation of the rules of war. ”

“We are particularly concerned about our prisoners of war, of which we do not have complete information. Among them, – said in the video message of the day Sviatoslav Shevchuk – are the soldiers of our National Guard who were defending the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the early days. of war, during the Russian invasion in that area. We have no information about them, but together with their wives, their children, we pray for the salvation of loved ones “.

In particular, Shevchuk thinks “of the defenders of Mariupol, who have also ended up in a heavy siege. And today we ask the Lord God for a miracle and the intervention of the international community to save them. Yesterday their wives had the opportunity to meet in person Pope Francis and to transmit to him all the pain of the families who pray and cry for their loved ones in Mariupol “.