“In a mass grave they recently discovered nearly 500 people with their hands tied and with a bullet in the head. It means that they were murdered in a cruel way, in the same way as in Stalin’s time they murdered innocent people and put them in mass graves. “The archbishop of Kiev denounced this in a video link with the XXIII National Conference for the Pastoral Care of Health of the Italian Episcopal Conference, which was held in Cagliari Sviatoslav Shevchuk said he did not think he would “be able to survive because the capital was almost surrounded in three days. The Ukrainian army was able to stop Russian tanks 50 kilometers from our cathedral. “Shevchuk defined the 78 days of war in Ukraine as” 78 days of tears, rivers of blood flowing on Ukrainian soil. ” Retracing his pastoral visits to the diocese, now “similar to a desert”, he spoke of “a city in grave destruction like that of Chernihiv where neighborhoods have been razed to the ground and the discovery of mass graves more and more frequent”.

The major archbishop recalled that there are 12 million refugees, and 5 million are already outside Ukraine, but there are also thousands of people who need to be treated after their injuries caused by the war, they have to undergo lengthy treatment and rehabilitation ” Hence the appeal to the Bishops: “Now in Ukraine there is no possibility of helping everyone, so if there is any program to make prosthetics for war-wounded children, let us know, because in this way you will make these poor innocents really happy” The Head and Father of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church also appealed to the solidarity of the Italian Church to welcome refugees.