“I believe that the real arbiter of this whole issue must be the UN. As long as there are other states that interfere in this arbitration, it will not be possible to have the peace of mind to dialogue to find a way out”. This was stated by the Archbishop of Catania, Mons. Luigi Renna, who in a video interview with AdnKronos, speaking of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, adds that “games are won not simply because one is stronger than the other but when the virtue of a team and the referee is the one who gives the rules “.

“Here there is something more than a game – finally observes the Archbishop of Catania – here a war is at stake that could have global dimensions for which negotiations must be carried out at all costs with the UN which truly defends the good common which in this case is Europe and the whole world “. (by Francesco Bianco)