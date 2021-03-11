The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine approved the draft “Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.” About this on your page in Twitter written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Dmitry Kuleba.

According to him, such a document should have been adopted by Kiev back in 2014. Its key element should be the unification of efforts of the allied countries on the basis of the international platform “Crimean Platform”. “A clear signal: we not only call on the world to help return Crimea, Ukraine itself is seriously and systematically engaged in this,” Kuleba wrote.

He added that the goal of the strategy will be the restoration of international law on the peninsula, and as a result, “full Ukrainian sovereignty”.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.

In September 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the concept of the Crimean Platform to the UN and invited the international community to join the initiative. With the help of it, the Ukrainian side is going to tackle the problems of the economy and ecology, “the protection of the rights of the Crimeans and the de-occupation of the peninsula.” The first summit at the site is scheduled for May 2021 in Kiev.