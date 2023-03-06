Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was appointed today, Monday, to fill the position, which had been vacant for about 11 months.
On his Telegram news channel, Shmyhal announced that Simen Krivonos was appointed during a special cabinet meeting, after defeating two other candidates in a “transparent voting process”.
It is noteworthy that the European Union has been pressuring Ukraine for some time to address corruption, as it was considered an important step for the country to obtain membership in the bloc.
Media reports said Krivonos, a lawyer from the southern port city of Mariupol, has close links with the presidential office of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
#Ukraine #appoints #National #AntiCorruption #Bureau
Leave a Reply