David Arakhamia said Kirillo Budanov would take over the defense ministry, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov, who was “transferred to another ministerial position,” according to Reuters.

This comes at a time when battles are escalating in a number of Ukrainian regions, as the Russian Wagner Group revealed, on Sunday, that its forces are fighting against Ukrainian forces in the northern city of Bakhmut.

He did not say when the move would be formalized. There was no immediate comment from Reznikov.

“Times and circumstances require strengthening and regrouping. This is what is happening now and will happen in the future,” Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app. “The enemy is preparing to attack. We are preparing to defend ourselves and return what is ours.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said a few days ago that Russia is preparing to launch a new major attack on the country before the end of the month.

Reznikov warned, before being transferred from the ministry, that Russia is preparing 500,000 troops for this massive attack.