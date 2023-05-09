Home page politics

Andrew Apetz

With the launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the Ukrainian armed forces could have achieved an important symbolic success in the Ukraine war.

KIEV/Moscow – Ukraine has confirmed the launch of a Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. This was announced by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. on the platform Telegram known and called it a “historic event”. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the hypersonic missile was brought down from the sky over Kiev by a Patriot defense system on Friday night (May 5).

The Ukrainian news portal Defense Express reported on the downing and published photos of the damaged cruise missile. The information could not be independently verified. There was also no reaction from the Russian side.

Ukraine war: Putin’s hypersonic missile was considered unstoppable

The eight-meter-long Kinschal missile, whose name translates to “dagger” in German, is considered to be particularly difficult to intercept due to its speed and high altitude. According to the Ukrainian secret service, it can be assumed that only a few dozen of the sophisticated Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles are currently in Russia’s arsenal.

Russian Air Force MiG-31 interceptor with a Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” air-to-surface ballistic missile (archive photo) © Pavel Golovkin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin first presented the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in March 2018 as part of the Russian Air Force: With the new missile model it is possible “to overcome all existing and, I believe, future anti-aircraft and missile defense systems and nuclear and conventional warheads to transport a range of more than 2,000 kilometers”.

Missile launch would be a symbolic success for Ukraine

Western analysts CSIS Missile Defense Projects assumethat the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal was designed to attack critical European infrastructure and defeat highly sophisticated anti-missile systems. The first Patriot systems were delivered to Ukraine in mid-April. Patriot is considered the most modern anti-aircraft system in the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the system would “significantly” strengthen defenses against Russian attacks. If the Ukrainian air defense actually managed to launch the hypersonic missile, it would not only be a military success, but also an important symbolic one. Russian authorities have not yet confirmed the shooting

Hypersonic missile followed drone strike in Moscow

According to Ukrainian sources, the shell was part of a series of Russian missile and drone strikes during the night from Thursday to Friday, May 5. The attack was a reaction to the fact that two drones had exploded in Moscow the day before. The Russian authorities speak of a “terrorist act” by Ukraine. So far, however, it is unclear whether the incident was really a Ukrainian attack or a self-staged attack by Russia. (aa/dpa)