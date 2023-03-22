Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Between Kiev, Odessa and Crimea: In the Ukraine war, both sides attack each other with drones and rockets. The Russian Black Sea Fleet is targeted.

Munich/Kiev/Sevastopol – Are these harbingers of an attack by Ukrainian forces on Crimea? This Wednesday (March 22) there are said to have been renewed attacks with drones on the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Black Sea peninsula.

Crimea Peninsula: Ukrainian forces repeatedly attack Russian Black Sea Fleet

Videos on Twitter are supposed to show this, but they cannot be verified. Likewise, in the turmoil of the Ukraine war, it is not possible to independently verify whether reports are correct according to which radio stations in Crimea are calling on residents to “pack emergency kits” and create “food rations”. And that an evacuation of Russian citizens to the mainland could be imminent at any time.

Russia described the call for evacuation as “nonsense”. Rather, in Crimea and Sevastopol, the signal of several radio stations was hacked, spreading false information, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev told the news agency interfax. However, there was no independent confirmation of the statement.

In any case, it can be observed that the drone attacks are becoming more severe on both sides. On Monday, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that they had allegedly succeeded in destroying Russian missiles intended for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Crimea is being prepared for “de-occupation”, sources in Kiev said.

Heavily fortified: the military port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, with the missile corvette “Samum” floating in the foreground. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Crimean peninsula: Russia confirms attack on Black Sea Fleet

Russia, in turn, confirmed another attack on the Black Sea Fleet on the night of Tuesday. According to the authorities, the air defense allegedly shot down three drones from the Ukrainian side. Sailors also fired at the drones in the bay of the port city, Governor Mikhail Raswoschajew told Telegram. There are no injuries. According to Rasvozhayev, no warships were hit either.

The President of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has repeatedly reiterated that the Ukraine will also recapture Crimea wool. To restore their sovereignty in the pre-2014 borders. To put this in context: Nikita Khrushchev, as First Secretary of the CPSU at the time the most powerful politician in the Soviet Union, gave Crimea to the Ukrainian Soviet Republic in 1954. In contrast, the peninsula was previously influenced by Russia.

Attack across the Black Sea to Crimea? Ukraine accelerates attacks on Sevastopol

However, would an attack on Crimea across the Black Sea really be possible? In early February, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that Ukraine was allegedly forming assault brigades consisting of police and border guard units with the aim of “liberating our territories and reaching internationally recognized borders”.

Internationally, Crimea is mostly recognized as Ukrainian state territory, annexed in violation of international law in 2014 by the invasion of the so-called “little green men” without national insignia, who were ultimately Russian soldiers. Meanwhile, the bombardments of the Russian armed forces continue unabated.

Ukraine War: Russian fighter jets bomb Odessa

Russian fighter jets are said to have fired on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Tuesday evening. That reported The Kyiv Independent with reference to the Ukrainian Presidential Office. The planes fired four Kh-59 missiles at the city. The Ukrainian air defense intercepted two missiles, but two missiles hit a three-story apartment building. There were several injuries, it was said from Kiev.

After all the talk in Moscow yesterday, more Russian missiles and more drone strikes on civilians overnight make clear President Putin’s concern for a just peace.

“More than 20 murderous Iranian drones, plus missiles, numerous grenades, all in a final night of Russian terror against Ukraine. Every time someone tries to hear the word peace in Moscow, another order for such criminal beatings is issued there,” Zelenskyy’s presidential office said on Twitter. According to the news portal Ukrainska Pravda were also involved in a missile attack on the small town Rzhyshchiv killed three people south of Kiev and wounded two others. Four buried people were therefore still being searched for under the rubble of a collapsed house on Tuesday morning.

Bombing of Ukraine: US Ambassador Brinks criticizes Moscow

The American ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brinks, also severely criticized the Kremlin regime after Russian President Vladimir Putin received Chinese head of state Xi Jinping on Tuesday, allegedly to discuss possibilities for peace with him advise. Brink tweeted: “After all the chatter in Moscow yesterday, more Russian missiles and more drone strikes on civilians overnight make it clear how keen President Putin is for a just peace or an end to the war he started.” (pm)