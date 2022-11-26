I’m still about 130 thousand of the total of 3 million inhabitants of Kiev left without electricity, as a result of the latest Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital. The local authorities reported it, specifying that the repair work should be completed within the next 24 hours. All heating systems should then start working again. On Wednesday, Russia hit the Ukrainian territory – and in particular the energy infrastructure – with a hail of missiles that caused serious damage throughout the country.
