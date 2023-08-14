New military aid to Ukraine worth $200 million is on the way from the United States. This was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. ”Today we announce deliveries of weapons and equipment worth 200 million dollars for Ukraine. The air defense and munitions will support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the struggle to defend their country’s sovereignty, territory and people,” Blinken wrote in a post.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that ”this package, which has a value of $200 million and was executed by the previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense ammunition, artillery shells and additional demining equipment”.

In the note released by Miller we read that ”every day Russia kills Ukrainian civilians and destroys civilian infrastructure, while using hunger as a weapon and contributing to global food insecurity through the destruction of civilian ports and cereal infrastructure in Ukraine. Russia started this war and could end it at any moment by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until she does, the United States and our allies and partners will remain united with Ukraine, for as long as necessary”.