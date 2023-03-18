Today, Saturday, the Ukrainian government announced the duration of the renewal of the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, earlier today, Saturday, the extension of the agreement, but he did not disclose the duration of the extension.
“The grain corridor agreement was scheduled to end today. As a result of our talks with both sides, it was agreed to extend this agreement,” Erdogan added, in a speech delivered in the western city of Çanakkale.
However, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the agreement, which was to expire today, Saturday, March 18, was extended for a period of 120 days.
The United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal with Russia and Ukraine last July and renewed it for another 120 days in November to combat a global food crisis fueled by halting grain exports from Ukraine and Russia, two of the world’s largest wheat producers.
Russia had previously called for extending the agreement by only 60 days, half of the previous renewal period, while Ukraine insisted on extending it for 120 days.
“The (Black Sea Grain Initiative) agreement has been extended by 120 days,” Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.
“We thank (UN Secretary-General Antonio) Guterres, the United Nations, President Erdogan, Minister Hulusi Akar (Turkish Defense Minister) and all our partners for their commitment to the agreements,” he added.
