Kyiv (agencies)

The Ukrainian Air Force said yesterday that its air defenses shot down 12 of 16 missiles and 13 drones launched by Russia in an attack at dawn yesterday. The Ukrainian Air Force added that the Russian attack, the second major attack within days, targeted vital infrastructure facilities in different regions of the country.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that its forces “carried out a joint strike with long-range and high-precision weapons from the air and sea, as well as with drones, on Ukrainian energy facilities that produce weapons.” It confirmed that it also targeted “warehouses containing ammunition and air-launched weapons.” The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported damage to Ukrainergo (National Electricity Company) facilities in the Zaporizhya and Lviv regions.