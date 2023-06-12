On Sunday, Kiev announced that the Ukrainian army had recovered three villages in the Donetsk region (east), achieving its first gains in this part of the front.

After months of anticipation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, on Saturday, that “counter-offensive and defensive operations” were underway, without confirming that it was a long-term process.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service said, “Neskoshin is in the Donetsk region again under the Ukrainian flag,” and published a video of Ukrainian forces announcing their control of the village.

Earlier, Ukrainian ground forces announced on Facebook that “the brave soldiers of the 68th Brigade… liberated the nearby village of Blagodny”.

Valery Shershin, spokesman for the units charged with defending the “Tavria Front” and which took part in the operation, confirmed the restoration of control over the village, which is located on the outskirts of the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions in southeastern Ukraine.

This evening, Jana Malyar, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, announced that a third small village, Makarivka, near Blagodny, had fallen into the hands of Kiev forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address, “I am grateful to our soldiers today… Thank you! Thank you all! Thank you for every step.

Ukraine has been largely silent about the counterattack it has been preparing for months, but Putin said Friday that the offensive had begun, adding that it had failed.

For its part, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that “Ukrainian forces launched counter-offensive operations in at least four areas of the front.”