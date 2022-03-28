Ukrainian forces “liberated” the town of Irpinoutside kyiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said in television remarks on Monday.

(Read here: What is really known about the casualties of Russian generals in Ukraine?)

“The armed forces are advancing, the police are advancing, and immediately there are complete sweeps in the streets … So the city has been liberated, but it is still dangerous to be there,” Monastyrsky said.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Markushin, had announced on Monday on Telegram that the Russian troops had been expelled from this strategic location, located at the northwestern entrance to kyiv.

The main checkpoint on the road leading to Irpin was reopened on Monday following the mayor’s announcement. The post was closed for two weeks to the media following the death of an American journalist.

(In other news: Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators showed symptoms of poisoning)

Despite the announcement, the fighting continued in the area and AFP journalists at the scene heard about twenty loud projectile explosions in the forest where the 6-kilometer highway passes.

Russian forces have subjected the city to heavy bombardment as they try to encircle the capital, kyiv, an offensive for now stalled.

AFP

More news

– They denounce that a woman was raped several times in front of her son in Ukraine

– At least 5,000 dead in Mariúpol due to the Russian offensive, Ukraine denounces

– Ukraine estimates economic losses of more than 500,000 million dollars