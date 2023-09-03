Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who is leading Ukraine’s counteroffensive on the southern front, said his forces had made progress.

Tarnavsky told a British newspaper that the Ukrainian army had made significant progress by penetrating Russian lines in southern Ukraine, noting that he expected faster progress in the Zaporizhia region.

Tarnavsky made his remarks days after Kiev declared a strategic victory by restoring the village of “Robotin” in the south.

The Guardian’s interview with the Ukrainian general came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky increasingly rejects criticism of Kiev’s counter-offensive, which he believes has made slower-than-expected gains.

“We are now between the first and second defensive line,” Tarnowski said.

“In the midst of the attack, we are now completing the destruction of the units that provide cover for the retreat of the Russian forces behind their second defensive line,” he added.

Tarnavsky explained that Russia’s forces “stood and waited for the Ukrainian army.”

The British newspaper quoted him as saying that the Ukrainian forces are using the mechanisms again, while Russia has redeployed its forces in the region.

Tarnavsky acknowledged that Kyiv had suffered painful losses.

“Unfortunately, we are losing our strongest and best (our soldiers),” he said.

“Therefore, we have to focus now on some areas and carry out the task. No matter how difficult it is for all of us,” he added.

On Saturday, Zelensky said on Telegram, “Despite everything and whatever they say, we are progressing and this is what matters most.”