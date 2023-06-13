And she added, through the “Telegram” application, that “7 villages were liberated over the past week, including Lubkova, Levadneh and Novodaryvka, located about 100 km west and east, directly southeast of the city of Zaporizhya.”

The military official said that the total distance advanced by the forces amounted to 6.5 kilometers, adding that “the area of ​​land that we controlled amounted to 90 square kilometers.”

Ukraine announced earlier that it had regained control of 4 nearby villages during the counterattack, which are Storozhev, Blahodatny and Neskochnyomakarivka.

This represents the fastest progress for Ukraine in 7 months, but ending the Russian occupation of southern and eastern Ukraine is a daunting task due to the superiority of the Russian forces in numbers and equipment.