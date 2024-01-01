Ukraine announced today, Monday, that it was attacked on New Year's Eve by a “record number” of 90 drones, targeting in particular the cities of Lviv and Odessa, resulting in at least one person being killed.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the destruction of 87 out of 90 drones from four directions, confirming the use of a “record number of attack drones.”

It also reported strikes by four S-300 surface-to-air missiles in the Kharkiv region (northeast), and three KH-31 anti-radar missiles and a KH-59 missile in the Kherson regions. and Zaporizhya (south).

In the Lviv region in the west of the country, the strikes destroyed facilities, according to the city's mayor, Andrey Sadovy.

In the Odessa region (south), one person was killed and eight injured during the night attacks, according to local authorities, while the strikes in Khmelnitsky resulted in the injury of a child.

In the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional administration, said in a post on the Telegram application that a woman was killed in a bombing on Monday.