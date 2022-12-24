Today, Saturday, the Ukrainian authorities announced that the death toll from the bombing of the city of Kherson has risen to at least 10 people.
The authorities said that 58 others were injured in the bombing.
Ukraine’s Interfax news agency quoted Yaroslav Yanushevich, governor of the Kherson region, as telling national television that the death toll had risen to 10.
Yury Sobolevsky, deputy head of the regional council, said a missile landed near a supermarket next to the city’s Freedom Square.
He added, “There were civilians, each of them doing his own business,” noting that there was a girl selling SIM cards for phones, others unloading things from a truck, and some passers-by.
A previous toll, reported by the Ukrainian authorities, indicated that 8 people were killed and 17 others were injured.
There was no news of the incident from Russia, which denies targeting civilians.
