Kiev announced the destruction of 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged in his New Year message that Ukraine would have one million drones in its arsenal in 2024. His televised speech was accompanied by a display of images of Ukrainian artillery and fighter jets.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on Telegram that drones launched by Russian forces specifically targeted “front defense lines and civilian and military facilities and infrastructure in the areas located on the front line.”

Also, Kiev said that six guided missiles targeted the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country, without clarifying whether the six missiles hit their targets.

Kharkiv Governor Oleg Sinigubov reported that 28 civilians were wounded in the attack on the city.

Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram, “As a result of the night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv, buildings in the city center were damaged.