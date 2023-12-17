Ukrainian intelligence explained in a post on the X platform that “the device was not found in Valery Zalogny’s office, but in a headquarters that he could use in the future.”

It announced the opening of an investigation into “the illegal use of special technical means to receive information,” without revealing any details about the source of this device.

The intelligence explained that “the device that was found was not in an operational state. No device for storing data or for remote voice transmission was found,” announcing that the device “will be sent for examination.”

As the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Zalogny is the one who decides the conduct of battles on the front, under the command of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In recent months, Ukrainian and foreign media reported escalating tensions between Zelensky and Zalughny against the backdrop of the failure of the counterattack launched by Ukrainian forces in the summer and the decline in Western support.

Russian forces have launched daily bombing operations in various Ukrainian regions since the start of military operations in February 2022.