Ukraine announces the destruction of military aircraft inside a base in Russia

A defense source in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, said on Friday that Ukraine had managed, in a “special operation,” to destroy “at least six Russian military aircraft” at an air base in the Rostov-on-Don region in southwestern Russia.

Russia had previously announced the downing of 53 Ukrainian drones flying over its territory.

A source in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had reported that the Ukrainian Security Service and Army carried out a “special operation” that targeted a base in the city of Morozovsk in the Rostov border region in southern Russia.

The source revealed that “at least six military aircraft were destroyed and eight others were severely damaged.”

Russia did not officially comment on these statements, but the Russian Foreign Ministry announced one of the largest drone attacks that targeted several Russian regions, including Rostov-on-Don, at night and in the early morning hours.

The ministry revealed that at least 53 Ukrainian drones had been “destroyed,” including 44 over the Rostov region.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, announced, via the Telegram application, that eight people had been injured in the explosion of explosive ordnance that was at one of the marches.

He revealed that an electricity substation was “damaged,” while “about 600 people” in the area were deprived of electricity in the early morning hours.

According to the Ukrainian source, the Morozovsk base includes bombers used by Russia to bomb targets and sites belonging to the Ukrainian army, and cities close to the contact lines.

The Ukrainian source did not specify how the operation was carried out.