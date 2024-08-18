Kiev announced on Sunday that it had destroyed a second strategic bridge in the Russian Kursk region, where its forces have been waging an unprecedented attack for 12 days.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk welcomed the destruction of a second bridge of strategic importance to the Russian military on Sunday, two days after a similar announcement.

Oleshchuk did not specify when the strike, which apparently hit a bridge over the Sim River, about 15 km north of the Ukrainian border, was carried out.

Russian blogs following the fighting published dated photos on Saturday that appeared to show a bridge that had been hit.

On August 6, the Ukrainian army attacked the Kursk border region, where, according to Kiev, it took control of 82 towns and 1,150 square kilometers of territory.

In recent days, the Ukrainian military has announced that it has strengthened its positions in the Russian region, making gradual advances “exactly as we planned,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For its part, Moscow reiterated, on Sunday, its emphasis on “repelling” Ukrainian attacks thanks to reinforcements sent to the region.

Ukrainian authorities stress that the aim of the incursion into Kursk is to push Moscow to engage in “fair” negotiations.