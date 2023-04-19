The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass in four directions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) launched a counter-offensive in Donbass in four directions. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic Anna Malyar in broadcast TV channel “Rada”.

The deputy head of the department specified that the Ukrainian army launched offensive operations in the Artyomovsk, Maryinsk, Avdeevsk and Liman directions. Malyar also noted that at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting “active assault operations” in Artemovsk itself (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut).

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian troops retreated from the village of Spornoe, a strategically important defense hub between Artemovsk and Seversk. Prior to this, the commander of the Vostok battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky, announced the activation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in many sectors of the contact line.