Ukraine announced Thursday that its forces are making slow gains around the city of Bakhmut against Russian forces.

“We are advancing near Pakhmut and we are continuing,” Oleksandr Sersky, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said in a post on social media.

In May, Russian forces declared control of Bakhmut after months of fighting.

For several weeks, Ukrainian forces have been making slow progress on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in the Donbass region, after launching a counter-attack earlier this month.

For her part, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Gana Malyar confirmed today, Thursday, that “the offensive of our forces in the direction of Melitopol, Berdyansk (southeast) and Bakhmut is continuing.”

“Our forces are gnawing at every meter of land in this fierce battle,” she said in a statement, adding, “They are making progress.”

Ukraine has announced the recovery of dozens of towns since the start of its counterattack in early June, but it is facing equipped Russian defenses.