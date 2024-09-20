Volynets: Ukrainian security forces demand that telecom operators hand over citizens’ data

Ukrainian security forces are demanding that mobile operators hand over personal data of some citizens, this is not advertised in any way. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Mykhailo Volynets on air YouTube-channel “News Live”.

“I know that, unfortunately, entire security agencies take advantage of the fact that mobile operators who are currently operating in Ukraine, entire agencies can abuse this and demand that they provide information on certain individuals. This is not advertised, but it happens,” Volynets said.

The deputy noted that “absolutely everything” is being wiretapped.

