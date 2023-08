How did you feel about the content of this article?

Woman arrested in Odessa received cryptocurrency payments to transmit information to Russia about possible military targets in southern Ukraine | Photo: Disclosure/SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested this Friday (11) in Odessa an alleged Russian agent accused of transmitting information to Moscow’s intelligence on possible military targets in the southern region of Ukraine.

It is the second case of espionage released by the SBU this week. On Monday (7), the security service had reported that it had arrested an informant, suspected of having tried to help Russia plan an attack against President Volodymyr Zelensky when he made visits to the region of Mykolaiv in June, after the floods caused for the destruction of the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, and in July, after a bombing of the area.

According to a statement from the SBU, the woman arrested on Friday collected data at the bases of the Ukrainian defense forces and, after the Russian attacks, went to the affected places and filmed the consequences of the attacks.

For each task she completed, the detainee reportedly received payments in the form of cryptocurrencies worth 20,000 hryvnias (R$2,650 at current exchange rates) from Russian intelligence services.

According to the SBU, the information transmitted was used by the Russian Armed Forces to prepare new attacks and better “calibrate” attempts to destroy certain targets with missiles or kamikaze drones.

Several credit cards and various electronic devices with messages attesting to his activities on behalf of Moscow were found in his home, according to the SBU.

The detainee, who according to the statement confessed to the crimes, will face charges of treason under Article 111 of the Ukrainian Penal Code, which can be punished with life imprisonment.

An 18-year-old girl from Bakhmut (east) was sentenced by a Ukrainian court to nine years in prison for having provided Russian intelligence with strategically important information between May and June 2022, before the start of the siege of that city. (With EFE Agency)