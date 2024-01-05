Ukraine announced on Friday that it had succeeded in repelling a major night attack in which drones were used.

The Ukrainian Air Force added that it shot down 21 out of 29 drones.

According to a statement issued by the Ukrainian Air Force, the drones were shot down in six regions extending across southern, central and western Ukraine.

On the other hand, Oleh Sinyhopov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said today, Friday, according to media reports, that Russia launched an attack on eastern Kharkiv using non-Russian-made missiles.

“We are conducting all necessary checks. What I can say now is that the markings have been removed from these missiles, but what can be seen is that they are not Russian-made,” Sinyhopov was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Thursday, the United States accused North Korea of ​​sending missiles to Russia.

“This is a major and dangerous escalation,” John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters.