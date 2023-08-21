Today, Monday, Ukraine announced limited progress in the vicinity of the city of Bakhmut, which has been witnessing battles for months.

Hana Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said her country’s army had regained control of three square kilometers around the city, but had made little progress on the southern front.

“Another three square kilometers have been liberated (in the vicinity of Bakhmut). In total, 43 square kilometers have been liberated around Bakhmut” since the start of the counterattack, she told Ukrainian state television.

“In the south, the situation has not undergone any significant changes. Our defenses continue to advance in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors,” said the Ukrainian deputy defense minister.

Ukrainian forces are making progress in the vicinity of the town, as well as towards the city of Melitopol (south), which is controlled by Russian forces.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated in its daily report that the Russian forces had “improved” their positions in this sector.

The report indicated that the Russian army also repelled Ukrainian attacks near “Urugeni”, which Ukraine regained last week, and in the town of “Robotin”, located on the front line in the south.

Kiev launched a counter-attack last June, after acquiring Western weapons and reinforcing the offensive infantry units, but admitted slow progress in the face of Russian fortifications.