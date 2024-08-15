Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Kiev announced yesterday that its forces had made new progress in the Russian Kursk region on the ninth day of its unprecedented attack inside Russian territory, while the Russian army confirmed the recapture of a town in the region and control of a village in eastern Ukraine.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive on this border region, taking control of dozens of towns in the largest foreign military operation inside Russian territory since World War II.

Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Syrskyi announced yesterday, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Our forces have advanced a total of 35 kilometers since the start of operations in the Kursk region,” stressing that the army now controls 1,150 square kilometers and 85 towns in the Kursk region, an increase of 8 towns since Tuesday.

For his part, Zelensky announced that his forces had taken full control of the Russian city of Sudzha, located about 10 kilometers from the border and with a population of 5,500 people, in the biggest victory for Ukrainian forces since the start of their offensive.

In an indication of Ukraine’s intention to consolidate its presence, Syrsky announced the formation of a military administration in Kursk that would take charge of the region’s affairs, ensure security there, and oversee the logistical issues of Ukrainian forces.

Faced with a surprise attack by fast-moving mechanized military groups that easily penetrated across the border, the Russian army announced the mobilization of reinforcements, confirming for the first time yesterday the restoration of control over the village of “Kropets” in Kursk.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also reported that additional forces and means had been allocated to the Belgorod region adjacent to Kursk, where the situation is “extremely tense,” according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The attack in Kursk is Ukraine’s first major breakthrough since its successful counteroffensives in late 2022.

Zelensky announced the capture of hundreds of Russian soldiers since the start of the attack, which he said aims to transfer the war into Russia.

A source in the Ukrainian Security Service said that Ukraine managed to capture more than 100 Russian soldiers.

The Ukrainian authorities gave several reasons behind this attack on Russia, including forcing Moscow to withdraw its forces from other sectors of the front and establish a “buffer zone” inside Russian territory to protect Ukraine from shelling, and using the captured territories to exchange them in possible negotiations.

However, this does not ease the pressure on eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is still concentrated.

Yesterday, Moscow announced its control over the village of Ivanivka, about 15 kilometers from the city of Pokrovsk, which is an important logistics center.

General Sirsky said the situation on the eastern and southern fronts remains “difficult but under control.”

In the city of Kursk, the capital of the region of the same name, AFP journalists yesterday saw about 500 people evacuated during a distribution of food and clothing carried out by the Russian Red Cross.

Authorities said more than 120,000 people had fled the area to escape fighting and shelling, and that about 2,000 more might be in areas controlled by the Ukrainian army.