THE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that peace talks with Russia may be terminated. The Ukrainian leader also accused the neighboring country of trying to uninhabit the Donbass region with constant attacks in the same way that it did with the city of Mariupol.

“In Donbass, the occupiers are doing everything they can to destroy any life in this area. The constant brutal bombings, the constant Russian attacks on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to de-inhabit this area,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram. , comparing Russian action to what the Nazis did in Eastern Europe.

According to UN Secretary General António Guterres, intense discussions are underway to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Mariupol steel mill. For weeks, the factory has been under heavy attack from Russia. So far, Ukraine has not been successful in withdrawing these civilians. Therefore, Zelensky showed pessimism about the negotiations with Russia.

US to send billionaire support to maintain Ukrainian resistance

Zelensky thanked on Friday (29) the United States President Joe Biden, and the US Congress for promising to send up to $33 billion to Kiev. The contribution will help Ukraine continue to resist the attack from Moscow. The amount is more than all the financial aid sent to Ukraine since the beginning of the war on 24 February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatened retaliation against the West for aiding Ukraine. already the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, accused Kiev of changing its mind within the negotiations. According to the chancellor, Zelensky takes orders from the United States and the United Kingdom. The Russian chancellor even warned of the threat of nuclear war.