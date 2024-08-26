The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command announced the most massive strike of the Russian army on Ukraine

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Nikolai Oleshchuk announced the largest strike of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on his Telegram channel.

Oleshchuk called the attack of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), which took place on August 26, the most massive – according to him, land, air and sea-based missiles were used during the raid. Among others, the military leader indicated, Iskander-M, Kalibr, Kinzhal, Kh-101 and Kh-22 missiles were used against the fuel and energy complex facilities of the republic.

On August 26, it became known about a massive strike on targets in Ukraine. From early morning, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and other Ukrainian regions. The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, threatened a response.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky also called the attack by Russian troops on Ukrainian infrastructure one of the largest.

One of the targets of the strike was the largest gas storage facility

It later became known that in the city of Stryi in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, above-ground infrastructure facilities of the largest underground gas storage facility (UGS) in the country, Bilche-Volytske-Uherske, were damaged.

It also turned out that during the massive strike, gas compressor stations in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv regions were hit. Editor-in-chief of the independent analytical online magazine Geoenergetics Borys Martsinkevich said that after the strike on Ukrainian facilities located in the west of the country, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Odessa and, most likely, Khmelnytsky regions could be left without gas.

It is not so difficult to repair compressor stations, but these are the kind of products that no one keeps in stock, they always have individual characteristics. They need to be ordered somewhere, and whether Ukraine has money for such an order is hard to say Boris Martsinkevich Editor-in-chief of the journal “Geoenergetics”

The analyst noted that it will take at least six months to restore the stations to normal operation.

Ukraine to revise winter plans

National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo will review its winter plans due to Russian strikes on Ukraine. “Based on the results of the attack, it will be necessary to analyze the state of the energy system, the changes that will certainly be negative, and, accordingly, adjust plans to prepare for winter,” said NEC Supervisory Board member Yuriy Boyko. However, he was unable to assess how much the attack would affect the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system and the ability to provide electricity to consumers.

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Viktoria Hryb came to the conclusion that the West’s green policy is hindering the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. She pointed out that the consequences of Russian strikes could be overcome before winter by repairing and returning coal-fired power plants to operation, but Europe is more concerned with the climate agenda.