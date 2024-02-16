The Ukrainian army announced today, Friday, its withdrawal, incurring “minor losses” from a position it controlled in the south of the city of Avdiivka, located in eastern Ukraine, where the situation has deteriorated in recent days.

Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who manages the forces stationed in this city, said, “We controlled this point as long as it allowed us to confront the Russian army… and the decision to withdraw was taken to reduce the deployment of forces and improve the operational situation.”

He stressed that the withdrawal from this fortified site took place with “slight losses.” “In other threatened areas, if necessary, forces are also deployed in new locations prepared to maintain… control of the city,” he added.

Shortly after, Tarnavsky reported “fierce battles” in the city. He confirmed that sending additional reinforcements and ammunition to the Ukrainian forces there is continuing.

As for Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for the 3rd Assault Brigade, which is fighting in the region, he said today, Friday, that the battle of “Avdiivka” is going through a “critical” phase and is more difficult than the battle of Bakhmut.

“The situation is critical,” Borodin continued in a televised statement, adding, “There (in Bakhmut), it was difficult. Now, it has become very difficult” in Avdiivka.

The forces deployed in Avdiivka described the situation on Thursday as “hell.”

Yesterday, Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to do “everything possible” to save his forces on the eastern front, especially in Avdiivka, the center of the fighting, after both the Ukrainian army and the American administration described the situation as “critical.”