The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the air defense forces shot down five drones on Sunday.

This came in a statement issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on its page on the social networking site Facebook and reported by the Ukrainian National News Agency “Ukrinform.”

The statement added, “It launched another attack on Ukraine, and deployed five drones,” stressing, “The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all the drones that were launched.”

Air defenses were activated in the Khmelnytskyi region in Ukraine following a warning of approaching air attacks on Sunday night.