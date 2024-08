Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelensky that the army had taken control of 40 square kilometers of new territory in the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian army began its advance into Russian territory on August 6 in the border region, where its forces took control of 28 villages, according to what was announced by the acting governor of the Russian Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, on Monday.