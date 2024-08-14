Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, Ukraine continued its major offensive inside Russian territory, announcing control over 74 towns in the Kursk region, while launching a concentrated bombing campaign on the neighboring Belgorod region, whose governor declared a state of emergency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to “difficult and intense fighting” in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces advanced on August 6.

“Ukraine controls 74 towns, conducts checks and stabilization measures,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, referring to the capture of hundreds of Russians.

Ukrainian Army Commander Oleksandr Syrsky confirmed that his forces had recently advanced in some areas by between one and three kilometers, and had taken control of an additional 40 square kilometers.

In return, Russian forces announced the thwarting of new Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region, reporting the sending of reinforcements and the infliction of losses on Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine has announced the creation of a “buffer zone” and the opening of “humanitarian corridors” in the Kursk region, two government officials said.

“The creation of a buffer zone in Kursk is a step to protect the population on the border from daily enemy shelling,” Interior Minister Igor Klimenko wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced the opening of humanitarian corridors in this region from which thousands of residents fled due to the fighting.

“Our military forces intend to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, both in the direction of Russia and Ukraine,” she wrote on Telegram.

In the neighboring Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov declared a state of emergency and wrote on Telegram: “The situation in the Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense due to the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces,” noting “houses destroyed, civilians killed and wounded.”

Authorities in the Kursk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod and Bryansk regions reported that Russian air defenses shot down drones launched from Ukraine overnight.

Russia said its air defenses shot down 117 drones and four tactical missiles, in one of the largest night-time attacks.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry said its forces had destroyed drones over almost all areas bordering Ukraine, as well as the Nizhny Novgorod region east of the Russian capital.

After Ukrainian forces made rapid progress over more than a week since the start of their surprise attack on August 6, General Syrsky announced control of more than a thousand square kilometers of Russian territory.

For its part, the Russian authorities acknowledged on Monday that Ukrainian forces had penetrated the region at least 12 kilometers deep and 40 kilometers wide, and had taken control of 28 towns. Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman Dmytro Likhova announced yesterday that the Russian army was withdrawing units from the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to protect the Kursk region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region’s military administration, said that Russian forces shelled the city and its suburbs yesterday, and three people were injured in the area.

Yesterday, the head of the Ukrainian President’s office, Andriy Yermak, discussed the situation on the battlefield and security deals with James O’Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, during his visit to the country.