Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: Moscow intensified attacks on Kiev in the first months of the year | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this Tuesday (27) the downing of yet another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the east of the country, the second destroyed in this area of ​​the battlefront in less than 24 hours.

The crash of the second plane occurred at 2 pm (local time, 8 am Brasília time), as announced by the head of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mikola Oleshchuk, on his social networks. Hours earlier, Oleshchuk had announced the destruction of another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.

With the two Su-34s destroyed today, Ukraine has accumulated nine enemy fighters shot down in a period of ten days.

Since February 17, Ukraine has reported the downing of two Russian Su-35 fighters and seven other enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Russia uses these fighters to attack Ukrainian positions from the air and facilitate the work of its ground troops.

Furthermore, on February 23, Ukraine struck a Russian A-50 spy plane over the Sea of ​​Azov, an aircraft of great importance for Russia that detects air defense systems and coordinates targets for Russian air forces thanks to its air defense system. long range radar. Ukraine had also destroyed another Russian A-50 spy plane in January.

According to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), Kirilo Budanov, this weekend, Russia now has six A-50 aircraft remaining after the destruction of these two devices. (With EFE Agency)