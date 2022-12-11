Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the account that was told by Sergei Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, which is controlled by Russia, during a television interview.

Gaidai said in his interview with Ukrainian television that the forces launched an attack on a hotel in the town of Kadevka, west of Luhansk, on Saturday.

Pictures posted on “Telegram” channels showed a building, most of which had been reduced to rubble.

Gaidai added, “At the headquarters of the Wagner Group. A large number of those who were there died,” and the Russian Defense Ministry could not be reached for comment.

Gadayi did not give a death toll, but said the survivors did not find enough medical services to treat them.

He added, “I am sure that at least 50 percent of those who survive will die before they get medical care.”

Some Ukrainian media quoted local officials as saying the hotel had been closed for some time.