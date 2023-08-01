The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that his country had agreed with Croatia on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube River and the Adriatic Sea for the export of Ukrainian grain.

And earlier this month, Russia withdrew from the United Nations-brokered deal to export grain across the Black Sea, depriving Ukraine of a vital outlet to safely export its agricultural products during wartime.

“We will now work to create the most efficient routes to these ports to make the most of this opportunity,” Kuliba said after meeting his Croatian counterpart Gerlik Radman in Kiev.

“Every open door is a real and effective contribution to global food security,” he added.

Ukraine currently relies on land export routes through the European Union, in addition to an alternative route across the Danube River. Russia carried out attacks on infrastructure along the Danube earlier this month.

Reuters quoted the Ukrainian Foreign Minister as saying that the issue of weapons topped his talks with his Croatian counterpart.