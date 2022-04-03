The authority said in a post on Facebook that the withdrawing Russian forces are spreading mines on roads and in some towns, according to its claim.

Ukraine announced that it had regained control of all areas around the city of Kyiv, and declared full control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine.

As Russian forces regrouped for battles in eastern Ukraine, wreckage of Russian tanks was scattered in areas north of Kyiv. Oleksiy Aristovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said that Ukrainian forces have regained control of more than 30 towns and villages in the region since Russia announced last week the withdrawal from the region.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces were seeking to control the east and south of the country and complained that Western countries had not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems.

Russia described the withdrawal of its forces from areas near Kyiv as a sign of goodwill in the peace negotiations, which were last held on Friday. Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces were forced to reposition themselves to eastern Ukraine after suffering heavy losses near Kyiv.

Since sending its forces on February 24 in what it called a “special military operation” aimed at disarming Ukraine, Russia has failed to control any major Ukrainian city and has instead imposed an urban blockade, displacing a quarter of Ukraine’s population.

“The Kyiv region has been completely liberated from invaders,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Maliar wrote on Facebook. There was no Russian comment so far on the allegations.

The two sides described last week’s talks in Istanbul, via video link, as “difficult.”

But Ukraine’s negotiator said Russia had indicated enough progress in draft peace treaty to allow direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“They (the Russians) … confirmed our view that the draft documents have been sufficiently worked out to allow direct consultations between the leaders of the two countries,” negotiator David Arakamia told Ukrainian television.

There was no comment so far from Russia, which has not indicated any such talks.