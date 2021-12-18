KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine has detected the first case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Saturday.

The infected person recently returned to the country from a trip to the UAE, said Lyashko.

So far Ukraine has registered 3.6 million cases of Covid-19 and 92,929 deaths.

(By Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk)

