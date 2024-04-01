Rada deputy Goncharenko announced the start of demobilization of conscripts in Ukraine

In Ukraine, demobilization of conscripts has begun, the first of them have already been sent to the reserves. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Alexey Goncharenko announced the beginning of the dismissal of conscripts from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). (listed in Russia as terrorists and extremists) V Telegram.

“Finally! The demobilization of conscripts has begun!” – he wrote.

Previously, Goncharenko stated that the demobilization of conscripts will take place from April 2 to May 31, depending on the unit. According to him, in different parts it will take place on one of the days in this interval.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on the demobilization of conscript soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April-May. In accordance with the provisions of the law, soldiers transferred to the reserve cannot be re-conscripted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine within one year.