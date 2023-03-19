Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the resignation of the Minister of Education and Science of the country Serhiy Shkarlet and the Minister of Strategic Industries Pavel Ryabikin. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on March 18.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, Oksen Lisovoy, director of the Minor Academy of Sciences national center, will take the post of head of the Ministry of Education next week, and Alexander Kamyshin, director of the Ukrainian Railways, will replace Ryabikin in his post.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov will receive the post of head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Earlier, on March 17, the Ukrayinska Pravda publication in its Telegram channel announced Shkarlet’s intention to resign. At the same time, the minister himself did not comment on this information.

Prior to this, on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an order to fire several employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), including Deputy Head of Department Oleksandr Yakushev. At the same time, decrees on new appointments were also signed.

On February 27, it was reported about Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Eduard Moskalev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) of Ukraine in the Donbass. The reason for the dismissal was not specified. According to military expert Vasily Dandykin, the head of state found a “scapegoat” for the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Donetsk direction.

On January 26, a public figure and journalist from Odessa, Leonid Shtekel, said that personnel changes in the ranks of the Ukrainian authorities – in the government and the presidential administration – are directly related to the corruption that thrives in the country.