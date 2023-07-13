General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tarnavsky: Kyiv received cluster munitions from the United States, but has not yet used them

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States, but has not yet used them. This was stated by Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” Oleksandr Tarnavsky to TV channel CNN.

“We just got them, we haven’t used them yet, but they could drastically change [поле боя]“, he said of the supply of cluster munitions.

Tarnavsky added that the top Ukrainian leadership will decide on which territory these shells can be used. According to him, this is a very powerful weapon that has limitations for use.

Related materials:

Earlier, the commander of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used cluster munitions in the special operation zone. According to him, the Ukrainian army hit the positions of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) three times with these shells. Khodakovsky stressed that the personnel of the RF Armed Forces were not injured.

On July 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army intends to use cluster munitions exclusively against military facilities. Prior to this, the country’s Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov assured that the shells received from the United States would be used only outside cities and other settlements.