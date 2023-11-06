Ukroboronprom launched its production of Shahed 136 kamikaze UAV

Ukroboronprom has launched mass production of kamikaze drones with a flight range of up to 1000 kilometers, which allows, for example, to reach St. Petersburg. This was stated by the general director of the enterprise German Smetanin, reports TASS.

According to him, as part of the work on creating drones, cooperation is underway with foreign partners. He did not name the location where the UAV was assembled, explaining this for security reasons.

Smetanin pointed out that the production of FPV drones is also being mastered. As part of this procedure, licensing agreements were signed with three large companies for the production of their models. Premises have already been selected, components are being imported and production is underway.

According to him, for Ukraine the production of drones is in second most important place after ammunition. The budget includes seven times more funds for the development and modernization of the defense industry in 2024 than in 2023.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that explosives dropped from two Ukrainian drones damaged an industrial enterprise. Its windows were broken and its roof was destroyed.